Rob crossed into the spirit world on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 in Kissimmee, FL at age 47. Born in Cleveland, OH on May 3rd, 1971 to Sharon Benz & Dan Carr. He is survived by his father, Dan, children, Aurelia Jorden (spouse Matt), Cheyenne Velez (spouse Josh), and Dakota Benz, grandchildren, Constance, Everest, Jason, & Ember, and sisters Fawnfeather Carr & Ravenflower Dugandzic (spouse Danjel, children Phoenix & Journey). Preceded in death by mother, Sharon, stepfather Bob Benz, and brothers Francis & Michael Benz.Celebration of Life Saturday, April 20th, 2019 @ 10:30-1:30pm at 2003 North Main St. Kissimmee, FL 34744. Native American Ceremony starts @ 11:30am.Please send contributions to paypal.me/Carr417.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019