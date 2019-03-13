Home

Robert Claycomb
Robert A. Claycomb Sr.

Robert A. Claycomb Sr.
Mr. Robert Anthon Claycomb, "Crash", born on April 21, 1930 in Blair County, Pennsylvania, to the late Eulalia Belle Claycomb and Anthony S. "Bill" Claycomb, passed away at age 88 on March 4, 2019. Robert served in both Navy and Army forces in the Korean War. He started his career at the Goodyear Atomic Plant and also devoted the majority of his service to Florida Power. Robert was the loving husband of Janice. He is survived by his sons, Robert Anthon Claycomb II and Douglas Glenn Claycomb (Sunni) daughters, Rhonda Lynne Fingerman and Cheryl Ann Dickmyer (Edgar); and grandchildren, Taylor Brannen, Morgan Brannen, Logan Claycomb, and Seth Claycomb. Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held 11AM Saturday March 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792 Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
