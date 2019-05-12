|
Bob passed away on May 6, 2019. He was 68 years old. Bob was born in Orlando and lived in Orange and Volusia counties during his lifetime. Bob was a real estate broker who served two terms (1993-2001) as Orange County District 1 Commissioner. He was a devoted and loving husband and father and is survived by his wife Donna, their son Marshall and daughters Madison and Delaney. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Bob's life. Those who wish to commemorate his life can do so by donating to the National .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 12, 2019