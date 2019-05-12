Home

Robert Alan Freeman

Robert Alan Freeman Notice
Bob passed away on May 6, 2019. He was 68 years old. Bob was born in Orlando and lived in Orange and Volusia counties during his lifetime. Bob was a real estate broker who served two terms (1993-2001) as Orange County District 1 Commissioner. He was a devoted and loving husband and father and is survived by his wife Donna, their son Marshall and daughters Madison and Delaney. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Bob's life. Those who wish to commemorate his life can do so by donating to the National .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 12, 2019
