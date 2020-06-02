Robert Andrew Allen, 75, passed away in St. Petersburg on May 31st. Andy is survived by his wife Kathy, his daughter Anne (Andy) Hathorn, 3 grandchildren Will, Quinn, and Drew, and brothers John(Maureen) and Tom.



Andy graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in accounting. He served in the U.S. Army in France and Germany for 3 years. He had his own CPA practice in Orlando for over 35 years.



A celebration of Andy's life will be held in Orlando when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research at JH All Childrens Hospital in St. Pete would be appreciated by his family.



