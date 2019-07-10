Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
7520 ALOMA AVE
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 677-5091
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Andrew Wing Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Andrew Wing Sr. Notice
Robert Andrew Wing Sr., age 68 of Winter Park, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with his wife at his side.

He was born July 13, 1950 in Clearwater, Florida. From childhood, Robert was always working with his hands. He was a Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He retired as a contractor in 2017 after serving the Winter Park area since 1975 with integrity. Those close to him knew the high standard he held himself to, the weight of which could only be supported by his enormous strength of character. That character provided unrivaled dedication to his family. An extremely loving and caring man whose affection was usually, but not always, masked with witty charm only a Wing can possess.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alison; children, Stephanie Schwartz, Robert Wing Jr. (Allyson), Mark Wing (Brittany), Zach Boone (Meghan), Carleigh Boone. He was also blessed with the immeasurable joy of a granddaughter, Addilynn Wing (Robert Wing Jr.).

A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: s Project or .

Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel, 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792. 407-677-5091. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park
Download Now