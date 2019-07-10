Robert Andrew Wing Sr., age 68 of Winter Park, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with his wife at his side.



He was born July 13, 1950 in Clearwater, Florida. From childhood, Robert was always working with his hands. He was a Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He retired as a contractor in 2017 after serving the Winter Park area since 1975 with integrity. Those close to him knew the high standard he held himself to, the weight of which could only be supported by his enormous strength of character. That character provided unrivaled dedication to his family. An extremely loving and caring man whose affection was usually, but not always, masked with witty charm only a Wing can possess.



He is survived by his loving wife, Alison; children, Stephanie Schwartz, Robert Wing Jr. (Allyson), Mark Wing (Brittany), Zach Boone (Meghan), Carleigh Boone. He was also blessed with the immeasurable joy of a granddaughter, Addilynn Wing (Robert Wing Jr.).



A Celebration of Life will be held 11AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: s Project or .



Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel, 7520 Aloma Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32792.