Robert August Fiebrandt, born in Oak Park, IL on August 31, 1924 died on January 6, 2020 in Winter Park, FL. He moved to Orlando in 1959 and had a fulfilling 26-year career at Martin Marietta (later Lockheed Martin). He is survived by his wife, Loretta, his two sons Randall Robert (and Joan) and Mark Jeffrey (and Laura), five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Allegro, at 2701 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, FL on Saturday, January 18th at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are suggested. See www.dignitymemorial.com for more.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020