Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Angove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Angove

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Angove Notice
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Angove on March 30, 2020 at Westminster Towers Orlando. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Judith Ann Fish of Toronto and Wendy Diane Harris of Bluefield Virginia as well as his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Private cremation will take place shortly. Interment to take place at a later date. No local visitation is planned.

Arrangements entrusted to CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -