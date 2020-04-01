|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Angove on March 30, 2020 at Westminster Towers Orlando. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Judith Ann Fish of Toronto and Wendy Diane Harris of Bluefield Virginia as well as his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Private cremation will take place shortly. Interment to take place at a later date. No local visitation is planned.
Arrangements entrusted to CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020