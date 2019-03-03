Bruce Bridwell, 58, died suddenly the night of February 21st, walking in nature with his constant companion, his beloved dog "Moo." Born in Atlanta, GA, Bruce was a long-time resident of Gainesville, with an incredible circle of friends. He was fiercely loyal and devoted to his family and friends. An avid fisherman and guitarist, Bruce was active, well known and loved in the local bass fishing and music communities. He was particularly concerned with keeping Florida's waterways clean and healthy. A long-time fixture in the auto repair field, he spent many years as the service manager for Kraft Automotive, He had a stellar reputation for his knowledge, honesty and care for his customers...qualities that served and rewarded him well in his next career as a sales professional for BG. He credited his happiness to Annette, the love of his life and wife of 30 years. He was proud to be "Dad"-friend and Uncle to Jimi Megonnell, Patricia Hammond, Lucy Messer, Kirsten, James and Austin Stewart. He is survived by his mother, Sue Bridwell of Altamonte Springs, brother, Ken Bridwell of Sanford, sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Bridwell Oppenheim and Steve Oppenheim of Stratford, CT. and sister-in-law, Jan Courtney. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, friend and fishing companion, Robert "Bob" Bridwell a by his beloved stepdaughter, Julie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alachua County Humane Society, one of his favorite charities. A celebration of Bruce's life is planned for Saturday, April 6th at the Elks Lodge on NW 23rd Ave., Gainesville at 2:30pm. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary