|
|
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Dr. Robert C. Rich, jr passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at the age of 82. A distinguished alumni and Professor Emeritus of Stetson University, he taught voice and choral conducting until retirement in 2002. Robert was also choirmaster at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand, FL for over forty years. Dr. Rich studied conducting with Robert Shaw of the Atlanta Symphony and also sang professionally, notably with the Atlanta Symphony and the Aspen Music Festival. His passionate musical legacy lives on in the hearts of many. Funeral service to be held 1:30pm Thursday, December 12 at St. Barnabas in Deland. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rich Legacy Endowed Scholarship at Stetson University are gratefully welcomed.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019