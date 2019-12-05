Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert C. Rich jr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert C. Rich jr. Notice
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Dr. Robert C. Rich, jr passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at the age of 82. A distinguished alumni and Professor Emeritus of Stetson University, he taught voice and choral conducting until retirement in 2002. Robert was also choirmaster at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in DeLand, FL for over forty years. Dr. Rich studied conducting with Robert Shaw of the Atlanta Symphony and also sang professionally, notably with the Atlanta Symphony and the Aspen Music Festival. His passionate musical legacy lives on in the hearts of many. Funeral service to be held 1:30pm Thursday, December 12 at St. Barnabas in Deland. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rich Legacy Endowed Scholarship at Stetson University are gratefully welcomed.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -