Robert passed away on June 10, 2020, and has gone to be with our lord. Robert was born on March 25, 1993 and is survived by his parents, John & Donna, brother Patrick, his grandmothers, many aunts, uncles & cousins, who all loved him very much. Robert's kind spirit and fun loving personality will be forever missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held on June 27, 2020 at 11:00 am, 1st Baptist Church Umatilla.



