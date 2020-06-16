Robert Dillon Bowers
Robert passed away on June 10, 2020, and has gone to be with our lord. Robert was born on March 25, 1993 and is survived by his parents, John & Donna, brother Patrick, his grandmothers, many aunts, uncles & cousins, who all loved him very much. Robert's kind spirit and fun loving personality will be forever missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held on June 27, 2020 at 11:00 am, 1st Baptist Church Umatilla.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
