Notice Condolences Flowers Robert "Bob" Doris Marshall, 94, of Orlando, passed away May 10, 2019, at Hunters Creek Nursing and Rehab following a short illness. Bob was born March 2, 1925, in Nashville, TN, the son of Oscar Pitts and Carrie Jane (Drye) Marshall. He married Elizabeth Joanne Green in Nashville on June 15, 1947. In 1943, just a few months before graduating from high school, Bob joined the U.S. Navy, where he served as a radio operator, primarily on the USS Essex in the Pacific Campaign. Following his military service, Bob worked for the Nashville Chair Company, repairing radios and televisions, before joining Philco-Ford and then the Martin Company (now Lockheed Martin), where he worked on a wide variety of aerospace projects as a logistics engineer. His work took his family around the country from Nashville, TN, to El Paso, TX, Huntsville, AL, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, and Baltimore, MD, before they finally settled back in Orlando in 1964. He retired from Martin Marietta in 1987. Bob placed a high value on education. While continuing to work full-time, he completed his high school equivalency and later earned his B.S. and M.S.M degrees from Rollins College in Orlando, FL. Until very recently, Bob was an active member of Pine Castle United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, participated in the Friendship Club, and supported the work of the Mission Committee. He was the long-time treasurer for the South Lake Holden Homeowners Association. In his early years, Bob was an amateur radio operator, meeting people over the radio waves. Later Bob and Joanne enjoyed traveling. They first visited places across the US in their RV. Later they traveled around the world, including taking over seventy-five cruises. Bob is survived by his son, Robert D. Marshall, Jr. and his wife, Kathy of Garland, TX; his daughter, Beverly Marshall-Goodell and her husband, Kim L. Goodell of Smyrna, GA; his son-in-law, Bud Smith of Madison Heights, VA; and his sister, June Richards of Kissimmee, FL. He was grandfather to 13, great-grandfather to 22, and uncle to many, many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter, Deborah Lynn Marshall Smith, and a son, Steven Douglas Marshall. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Pine Castle United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held 10 am Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Pine Castle United Methodist Church, (located at 731 E. Fairlane Ave. Orlando, FL) Thursday, May 16, 2019. A visitation will be from 9 to 10am the same day prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1pm at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices