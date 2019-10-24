|
|
Dearly beloved husband and father "Doug" passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Melissa, children; Deborah G. (Dave) Lamkin, Rob D. Chappell, Cynthia M. Hood (Wesley Whitson) ; nephew Ralph "Rusty" H. (Crystal) Chappell; grandchildren Kayleigh (Dallas) Langston, Christopher (Koryn) Rice and Courtney (Kade) Simmons; seven great-grandchildren and his "fuzzy eared" boy Teddy". Doug was predeceased by his parents Ralph Howell Chappell and Ellie Argo Chappell and brother, Ralph Howell Chappell.
Doug was raised in Hueytown, Alabama and excelled in academics while passionately playing football at Hueytown High School. He enrolled in the Engineering Work-Study program at the University of Alabama and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation he worked at Marshall Space Flight designing the Oxygen transfer systems for the Saturn Five rockets used during the NASA Moon Missions. He transferred to Connecticut where he worked at Perkin-Elmer on the ultra-secret Hexagon Spy Satellites for the CIA during the Cold War. In a 2016 interview, Phil Pressel, reported that the "U.S Hexagon spy satellite was responsible for preventing WW III." Several years later Doug moved his family to Florida where his family could be close to the salt water as he worked on the missile guidance systems for Martin Marietta. He always dreamed of being self-employed and he purchased All Weather Air Conditioning later selling it and opening CC Enterprises, LLC and Air Pollution Equipment, Inc. Doug enjoyed solving problems and designing systems to improve the air quality for workers in various industries throughout the Southeastern United States.
Doug enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He especially loved fishing from his home in the Florida Keys and spending time with his family. He was happiest when at home surrounded by his extended and loving family. Doug was always on the go and loved staying busy with his many projects. He was loved and respected by all who had the joy of knowing him. Doug will be in our hearts forever and will be remembered as a loving, hard-working man of integrity, his infinite wisdom and love for his dear wife, family and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019