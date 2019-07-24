Robert Earl Beeching, 85, passed away July 13, 2019 in Lady Lake, Florida. He was born December 21, 1933 in Akron, Ohio to Kenneth and Mabel Beeching.



Bob grew up in Akron and later served in the US air Force during the Korean Conflict. He moved to Orlando, Florida as one of the first families of the Sweetwater Oaks community. He had 2 sons, Jeff and Gary and met the love of his life, Margaret and moved to and lived in Lady Lake the last 20 years of his life. He worked for then Martin Marietta, now Lockheed Martin for nearly 40 years, retiring in December 2013.



Recently Bob was an active member of St. George Episcopal Church, The Villages, FL and in the past, a member of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Altamonte Springs, FL and his carpentry can be seen in the main altar at St. Mary Magdelen, Altamonte Springs, FL. He enjoyed golfing and travel including some of his favorite visits to the vineyards of Napa and Sonoma Valley, but his love of his work and family promoted relationships that lasted all his life.



Bob is survived by his spouse Margaret of Lady Lake; son Jeffrey Beeching and his children Cameron and Morgan; Margaret's sons: Kemp Anderson and his wife Kym and their children Conner, Grant, Blake and Garret and Tony Anderson and wife Amanda and their children Hunter and Haley. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Patricia McGarr and his son Gary Beeching.



A private service will be held and will include his family and friends.



Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 24 to July 28, 2019