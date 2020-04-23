of Orlando, FL, formerly of Cumberland, MD, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Advent Health East Orlando. Born on December 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Eugene Gulick and Hilda (Elbin) Gulick. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Gulick Moss. Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Susan (Hamilton) Gulick; sons, Michael W. Gulick and his wife, Sherri, of Cape Canaveral, and Bradley J. Gulick of Chuluota, FL; three grandchildren, Robert Michael of Merritt Island, Kristi Deming of Orlando, and Joseph Leugers, USMC - Okinawa; and six great-grandchildren. Bob was a 1949 graduate of Allegany High School and a 1953 graduate of the University of Maryland. Before relocating to Florida, Bob was associated with members of his family in business - Gulick's Auto Lot and Thrifty Auto Sales. Upon his graduation from the University of Maryland, he served in the US Air Force, doing a tour of duty in Japan. Due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for updates regarding the date and time of Bob's celebration of life. Online messages of condolence may given to the family at www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020.