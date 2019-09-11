Home

Robert E. Mike Sr.

Robert E. Mike Sr. Notice
1924-2019

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, WWII Veteran, Head Elder and a good friend to many. Born in Wellborn, FL., he relocated to Central Florida, while in his early teens. A long-time resident of Winter Park, FL, he served decades as Head Elder in his local church, leading by example; he inspired countless church members, family and friends, demonstrating how easy one receives spiritual joy, simply from caring and sharing with the needs of others.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Ernestine Lofton Mike in 2002. He is survived by eight children and a host of grand's and great-grands. Wake services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, 6-8 pm at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 7810 Albania Ave. Orlando, FL 32810. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, 11 am at The Life Center Church, 63 East Kennedy Blvd, Eatonville, FL. For additional information contact Waldon Funeral Home, Sanford, FL or visit www.waldonfuneralhome.com
