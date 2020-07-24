MUNYER, ROBERT E. JR., 77, of Kissimmee died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Rockford, IL on May 19, 1943. He grew up in Roslyn, NY until he married and moved to Ronkonkoma, NY where he resided while raising his family. He spent most of his career working in the defense industry on Long Island, NY. He moved to Kissimmee, Florida in 1999, where he worked at Disney in retirement.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty M. Grant, his loving daughter and son-in-law Keri Munyer Fukuda and Glenn Fukuda of Oak Hill, VA and son and daughter-in-law Robert E. Munyer III and Karen Munyer of Concord NC and his granddaughters Elizabeth and Katherine Munyer; sister Paula Lomer of Bridgewater CT; brother Arthur Munyer of Freiburg, Germany and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann E. Munyer in 2004 and his parents Robert E Munyer Sr. and Sylvia Munyer.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in the name of Robert E. Munyer Jr. to the: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (OMRC) 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares FL 32778 or online at www.donate.cshospice.org
.