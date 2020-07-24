1/1
Robert E. Munyer Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MUNYER, ROBERT E. JR., 77, of Kissimmee died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Rockford, IL on May 19, 1943. He grew up in Roslyn, NY until he married and moved to Ronkonkoma, NY where he resided while raising his family. He spent most of his career working in the defense industry on Long Island, NY. He moved to Kissimmee, Florida in 1999, where he worked at Disney in retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty M. Grant, his loving daughter and son-in-law Keri Munyer Fukuda and Glenn Fukuda of Oak Hill, VA and son and daughter-in-law Robert E. Munyer III and Karen Munyer of Concord NC and his granddaughters Elizabeth and Katherine Munyer; sister Paula Lomer of Bridgewater CT; brother Arthur Munyer of Freiburg, Germany and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann E. Munyer in 2004 and his parents Robert E Munyer Sr. and Sylvia Munyer.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in the name of Robert E. Munyer Jr. to the: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (OMRC) 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares FL 32778 or online at www.donate.cshospice.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved