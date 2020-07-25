Robert Edward Decker, 90, passed away peacefully on 7/19/20 after a short illness. He was born on 10/21/29 in McKeesport, PA and grew up there, the second child of Daniel and Leola Decker. He married high school sweetheart and love of his life, Dolores "Dolly" Kolosvary, on 12/30/53. He was an outstanding role model to their three children, who adored him. Leading through example, he engendered in them a strong work ethic, patriotism, and a duty to help others. After high school and a brief stint as a baker, he joined the U.S. Navy. His 20 year naval career spanned the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He served aboard 12 aircraft carriers, in charge of aircraft maintenance, spending over four years at sea before retiring as a Master Chief. After that he had a 22-year career with Dubois Chemicals and earned a Bachelor's degree in business. His happiest years were in retirement, when he danced daily with Dolly, worked jigsaw puzzles, and embarked on many road trips, steamboating adventures, and other cruises. A trip to Europe and the Vatican was especially memorable. A 50-year member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, it was his home away from home, and he greatly enjoyed time spent with his church family. He will be remembered for his kind selflessness and witty humor. He is predeceased by his parents and siblings Donna and Harry Decker, and is survived by his wife, children Donna (Danny) Green, Deborah (Stephen) Roman, and Robert Decker, brothers Daniel, Alvin "Pete," Vincent (Darlene), Wayne (Linda), Roy (MaryKay), and Lawrence (Jackie) Decker, sister Maretta (Richard) Stinebaugh and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will dearly miss this wonderful man. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date.



