Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Actor, playwright, song writer, voice over artist, & author, Motley Mime Crew Originator, owner Goldberg Audio Productions, and animal rights advocate, passed peacefully August 4th. Survived by children, Jessica & Jeremy, grandchildren, Elliot, Ari, & Logan, Sister Linda Goldberg, brother, Philip Golabuk. May he be soaring with the dragons. Best Daddy Ever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store