Robert "Bob" Klauzowski, 88, of Winter Garden, FL passed away Jan. 18, 2020. He was born Nov. 28, 1931 in Baltimore. A veteran of the US Navy, he served aboard the USS Rehoboth during the Korean War. He was retired from Western Electric, a subsidiary of AT&T. He was a member of the Elks & the American Legion; and had been a member of the Moose & Stoney Creek Democratic Club in Maryland. He was preceded in death by his wife Glenda Klauzowski, daughter Donna Carr and cat Whiskers. He is survived by his sons, Alan Carr, Robert Jr. & Ronald Klauzowski; grandchildren Michael & Sarah Reper, William & Ryan Klauzowski, and Kestrel Carr; great grandchildren Kaylee & Kaileb Valadez, and Jesse Reper. A service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Gotha FL, February 7th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020