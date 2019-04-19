Robert Hartmann Sr. of Oviedo, Florida passed away April 6th, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Bavaria, Germany in April 1930. One of four children, he grew up during World War II. While he participated in many sports, the game of soccer became his favorite; a sport in which he excelled. In the early 1950s, he was recruited from Germany to play professional soccer in the United States, settling in New York City. It was there that Robert Sr. met his future wife, Eva, where they were married and had a son, Robert Eric Hartmann.In the early 1960s, Robert Sr. moved his family to the West Coast of Florida, settling in St. Petersburg. A job promotion moved the family to the Central Florida area in the mid 1960's. Although Robert Sr. worked in the corporate world for many years, he eventually started his own company, which turned out to be very successful. Throughout his life, Robert Sr. was actively involved in the game of soccer; playing the game, refereeing the game, watching games; all the while lending support for its greater adoption in Florida and the United States. For his many contributions to the game of soccer in Central Florida, Robert Senior was recently inducted as an initial member into the Central Florida Soccer League Hall of FameThroughout his time in soccer, and especially in Central Florida, Robert Sr. was an inspiration to players both young and old. And while Robert was always recognized for his exceptional soccer skills, most remember him for his warm smile, friendship and sportsmanship.Surviving Robert Senior are his son, Robert Eric Hartmann, his daughter-in-law Peggy Hartmann and his granddaughter Alyssa Irene Hartmann. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at the Willow Tree German Restaurant in Sanford, Florida on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Alzheimer Institute. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019