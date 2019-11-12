Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvary Chapel of St Ptrsbrg
9021 Us-19 N
Pinellas Park, FL 33782
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Helmling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Helmling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Helmling Notice
Helmling, Robert "Bob", 82, of St. Petersburg, FL, went to his heavenly home on Nov. 4, 2019. He was a man of great faith and compassion. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children Rob (Lisa) Helmling, Holly (Scott) Dinkel, Mark (Dana) Helmling, Matt (Kim) Helmling; nieces Karen Duncan and Julie Anderson; and his 10 grandchildren. His celebration of life will be at 11am on Nov. 14, 2019 at Calvary Chapel - 8900 US Hwy 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to BSFinternational.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -