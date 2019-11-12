|
Helmling, Robert "Bob", 82, of St. Petersburg, FL, went to his heavenly home on Nov. 4, 2019. He was a man of great faith and compassion. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children Rob (Lisa) Helmling, Holly (Scott) Dinkel, Mark (Dana) Helmling, Matt (Kim) Helmling; nieces Karen Duncan and Julie Anderson; and his 10 grandchildren. His celebration of life will be at 11am on Nov. 14, 2019 at Calvary Chapel - 8900 US Hwy 19 N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to BSFinternational.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019