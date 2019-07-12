The Reverend Robert I. "Father Bob" Maurais, retired Rector Emeritus of St. Edward's Episcopal Church in Mount Dora, Florida, died peacefully on July 6, 2019, just after celebrating his 88th birthday. He was raised in Rock Island, Illinois; graduated Northwestern University in 1955; was called into active duty in the Marine Corps and served as a military police officer in Korea.



In 1958 he graduated Seabury-Western Theological Seminary and was ordained into the Episcopal Church. He served a parish in Wheaton, Illinois and several throughout Florida. He became Rector of St. Edward's Episcopal Church, Mount Dora, Florida in 1978 and was elected Rector Emeritus in October 2009. He faithfully served the Lord for over 60 years.



He married Lois Erickson in 1953 and they were married for 66 years. He is survived by his wife Lois, sister Mary Ellen Koeller, his children Mark (Candy), Paul, John Maurais, Holly Long (Bill), and granddaughters, Lucidahlia Mazzella, Hannah Long, and Lauren Cantrell.



Funeral services will be held at St. Edward's Episcopal Church, Mt. Dora on July 20,, 2019 at 2pm. Memorials to St. Edward's Endowment Fund, Toys for Tots (USMC), or to the . Allen Hardin Funeral Home Mount Dora, Florida.