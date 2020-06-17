Robert Ingram "Bob" Simmons, 93 of Orlando, Florida died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence in Azalea Park, a suburb of Orlando.



"Billy-Bob" was born July 27, 1926 in Samson, Alabama to Robert Lee and Annie Jewell (Ingram) Simmons; upon graduation from Samson High School he was drafted into the U. S. Army during World War II; attended Watchmaker school in Birmingham, Alabama where he met his bride, Margery Anne Beatty and was married on July 18, 1950. After the birth of their first daughter, Carole Annette "Anne" they moved to Winter Park, Florida where "Bob" began his sixty-seven year career as a watchmaker and Jeweler on Park Avenue. After the birth of their first son, Robert William (Bobby) in 1954, they moved into their first and only home in the modern, new subdivision of Azalea Park.



Bob and Marge were charter members of the Azalea Park United Methodist Church. Through the years Bob was active in the Lions Club and Rotary International of which he is a Paul Harris Fellow. Bob enjoyed the small town atmosphere of Winter Park where he made many close and dear friends. His business, Bob Simmons Jeweler, was a great living for him and his family and continues today as Simmons' Jewelers, owned and run by his son Bobby and wife, Robin. Bob had many passions: fishing, camping, travelling, but all were focused on his family and their well-being and happiness. Of his passions his most favorite was his antique cars, especially Model A and Model T Fords.



In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife of 51 years (Margery Anne Beatty Simmons), his brothers: Tifton, Wilbur, Winfred and Rudolph; his sisters: Marjoryn Simmons and Nell Ganey. He is survived by all of their four children: Carole A. Simmons (Michael Scislowsky); Robert W. Simmons (Robin Simmons); Dr. Richard A. Simmons (Steven Elko); and Margery Nell Hartley (John R. Hartley, II); six grandchildren: Stephanie Bailey (Dan Bailey); Marie Hall (Tyler Hall); Justin I. Simmons; Ashley Hartley; Jaime Hartley and John Hartley, III; two great-grandchildren: Morgan Bailey and Alexis Bailey.



A private service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida. At 11:00 a.m. the United States of America flag draped casket will be transported by a team of Clydesdale horses followed by a collection of antique cars and his family through the business district of Park Avenue honoring its longest merchant who had been continually on The Avenue since 1953. As a sign of respect, the procession will pause briefly at 220 North Park Avenue in front of the Simmons' Jewelers store, then continue to West Webster Avenue to Palm Cemetery where Bob will be laid to rest after full military honors at the Simmons' Family grave site next to his wife.



