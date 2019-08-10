Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Coleman Notice
COLEMAN, ROBERT J, 95, passed away August 8th, 2019. Born Dec 5, 1923 in Nashua, NH, the son of Robert and Mary Coleman. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Magdalen Church, married to Carmen A. Coleman with whom he traveled the world and raised a family. Bob was an avid tennis player and Boston sports fan proud of his Irish family roots. A Navy aviation veteran who served in the Pacific during WWII, he went on to build a successful truck dealership in Orlando.

Mr. Coleman was preceded in death by his wife, brothers Walter and Roy Coleman, sister Gladys Hanrahan and his grandson Daniel Coleman. Survivors include his sister Mildred Bailey; sons James, Robert and Paul Coleman; daughter Joyce Scott; four grandchildren Shannon Menges, Sean Coleman, Andrew Scott and Katherine Fleischmann; four great grandchildren, Mara Menges and Karoline, Evelyn and Walter Fleischmann. Visitation will be at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 10:00, Saturday, August 24th, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00. DeGusipe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.