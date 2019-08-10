|
COLEMAN, ROBERT J, 95, passed away August 8th, 2019. Born Dec 5, 1923 in Nashua, NH, the son of Robert and Mary Coleman. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Magdalen Church, married to Carmen A. Coleman with whom he traveled the world and raised a family. Bob was an avid tennis player and Boston sports fan proud of his Irish family roots. A Navy aviation veteran who served in the Pacific during WWII, he went on to build a successful truck dealership in Orlando.
Mr. Coleman was preceded in death by his wife, brothers Walter and Roy Coleman, sister Gladys Hanrahan and his grandson Daniel Coleman. Survivors include his sister Mildred Bailey; sons James, Robert and Paul Coleman; daughter Joyce Scott; four grandchildren Shannon Menges, Sean Coleman, Andrew Scott and Katherine Fleischmann; four great grandchildren, Mara Menges and Karoline, Evelyn and Walter Fleischmann. Visitation will be at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 10:00, Saturday, August 24th, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00. DeGusipe Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019