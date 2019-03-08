Robert J. Opsahl, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret), 96, passed away Tuesday, March 5, in the company of his devoted wife Muriel; three of his four sons, Robert, Craig and Barton, (son Jason preceded him in death); granddaughters Rebecca Yeaman and Rachael Opsahl-Tyrrell, with their husbands Tom and Branden; great grandchildren Ryan Zawerschnik and Kayla Mather RN; daughter-in-law Theresa; and loving friend Lisa Pardue. Born in Minneapolis in 1922, Bob became a true Floridian upon his retirement from the US Air Force, a career he began as a fighter pilot and ended as a B-52 bomber pilot. His love of flight continued through the blue skies for decades with family and friends, and he was honored with other WWII veterans at a special event on Veterans' Day. He was an avid golfer at Ventura Country Club where he once scored a hole-in-one. He is survived by his wife, three sons, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A celebration of his life is planned for March 13, 1:00, at First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 106 East Church Street in Orlando as he takes his last flight into the arms of our Lord on wings of his own. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019