Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Knepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joel Knepper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joel Knepper Notice
Joel Knepper passed away 1/22/2020, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born in 1948 in Bedford, PA, Joel became a high school science teacher at Ocoee High School. Joel was an avid woodworker. His passion was to make projects for his family. Joel is survived by wife Lynda, stepsons Bill and David, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandson Gregory; son Richard and daughter-in-law Ula; sister Judy and brother Telford; and his loving dog, Max. A memorial service will be held at New Covenant Church of the Brethren, in Gotha, at 3pm, 1/28/2020. His final resting place will be in New Enterprise, PA.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -