|
|
Joel Knepper passed away 1/22/2020, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born in 1948 in Bedford, PA, Joel became a high school science teacher at Ocoee High School. Joel was an avid woodworker. His passion was to make projects for his family. Joel is survived by wife Lynda, stepsons Bill and David, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandson Gregory; son Richard and daughter-in-law Ula; sister Judy and brother Telford; and his loving dog, Max. A memorial service will be held at New Covenant Church of the Brethren, in Gotha, at 3pm, 1/28/2020. His final resting place will be in New Enterprise, PA.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020