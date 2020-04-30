Robert Jordan Hopper
1949 - 2020
On Monday, April 27, 2020, Robert J. Hopper, devoted husband and loving father, passed away at the age of 70. Bob, known to many as "Jungle Bob," was born on August 21, 1949 in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was so happy with his life, lived it with true integrity, and was always a hard worker; from working on fishing boats, serving our country in the Army, managing two successful Western Auto shops, one located on the island of St. Thomas, to later starting his own business where he created the beautiful and successful Green Jungle Nursery. Bob loved "jungle-ing" at his nursery, tending to his fruit trees, introducing people to the flavors of new and exotic fruits, skiing the Colorado slopes, preparing his own salmon sashimi, watching and investing in the stock market, playing blackjack, and cruising with some of his favorite people. He and his family were so very proud of the Disney Marathon he completed. Bob and his wife loved to dine out and enjoy great food with family and friends. He will be remembered as the hardest working and most dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, and gramps. He was the nucleus of the entire extended family and held us all together. His family always came first. He loved to sit around the dinner table with a glass of wine (wine-ing as he called it) and share quality conversation with his family. He had a natural zest for life and loved living it. He will be deeply missed. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, his mother Anne, and his brother Steven. He is survived by his wife, Pam, his two children Samantha and Bobby, his step-daughter Noel, his brothers and sisters Willard, Marjorie, David, Carole, and Marian, several nieces and nephews, and his grand-daughter Sarah. Services are private for family. To leave a condolence message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
