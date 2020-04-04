|
Robert Linden Orwig, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, with his daughters at his side. He was born on May 8, 1923 in West Virginia to the late Herbert Henry and Edna Mae Orwig.
Robert was a Navy veteran, who proudly served his country during WWII capturing the German submarine U-505. After completing his military duties, he and his wife Martha moved to Sanford, Florida where he became a Boiler Operator with Florida Power Corporation for the next 35 years. As a professional photographer, he had the honor of photographing countless weddings. He also had the knack of capturing that perfect pose for the School of Dance Arts and the Ballet Guild of Sanford Seminole.
Robert attended the First United Methodist Church in Sanford, Florida. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Hiking, canoeing, camping, tennis and bowling were some of his favorite past times along with hosting BBQs and fish fries for his local neighborhood friends. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of photography by teaching at the local community college. He also enjoyed reading, especially about American History.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife and companion of 69 beautiful years, Martha Orwig; his daughters, Susan Orwig Taylor (Dean) and Sandra Orwig Brooks (Jay); grandchildren, Zack Taylor (Victoria), Ajay Brooks and (step) granddaughter, Heather Fortier; two (step) great grandchildren as well numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, James and George Orwig.
Due to current quarantine guidelines, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the West Virginia State Parks.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020