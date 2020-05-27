Dr. Robert "Bob" W. McFadden, died early Sunday morning May 24th at Woodstock Terrace in Woodstock, Vermont
Bob was born on July 24, 1934 in Massillon Ohio the son of Robert, Sr. and Janice Reeder McFadden.
Growing up in Orrville, Ohio Bob graduated from Orrville High school where he played football, baseball, and track. He then graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1956 and the college of Dentistry Ohio State University in 1960.
Bob interned in Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, FL and South Florida Hospital in West Hollywood, FL before opening and operating his own dental practice in Altamonte Springs, FL for 38 years. He then retired to Vermont to enjoy life to its fullest.
Bob was a member of Rotary International for 45 years. He belonged and was an active member of three clubs; Seminole County South in Altamonte Springs, FL, Longwood Fl, and Woodstock, VT. He loved Rotary and the many friendships he enjoyed over the years. He also enjoyed baseball, cycling, jogging and canoe trips down the Suwannee River.
Bob is predeceased by two brothers; Louis and Bruce. He is survived by his four children; Jeff of Orlando, FL, Tom (Jill) of Cocoa, FL, Mike (Sue) of Cumming, GA, and Bobbi of Orlando, FL, his nine grandchildren; Anna, Mac, Nick, Jake, Haley, Matthew, Maddie, Skylar, and Maya as well as the love of his life Barbara Butler of Barnard, Vermont.
A celebration of Bob's life is being planned for a later date.
The Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, VT is assisting in arrangements. An on line guest book can be found at cabotfh.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020.