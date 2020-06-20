Al Moore age 65 of Orlando passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Columbus, GA on February 2, 1955 to Paul & Beulah Moore. Survived by Carol, loving wife of 32 years, daughters Sarah and Michelle, three grandchildren Alivia, Sophia and Joseph. Beloved brother of David Moore & Kathy Holland and uncle to six nieces and nephews of Orlando. Predeceased by parents, brother Larry and son Michael. Al loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, June 25th 5:30 to 8:30 Robert Bryant Funeral Home, 321 Michigan St E, 32806. Graveside service Friday 11:30 am Highland Memory Gardens 3229 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, 32703



