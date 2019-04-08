Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Almansberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Neil Almansberger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert Neil Almansberger Notice
Bob (to his family and friends) passed away March 31, 2019 at the age of 65. Originally from Rochester, NY made Orlando his home in 1992.
Bob was the beloved husband of Tedi Jane (Bailey), deeply loved by his brothers & sisters, Albert (Andrea), Grace Malatesta (Jim), Kurt (Joan), and Anna Ferens (Mike), devoted uncle to 10 nieces & nephews & great uncle to 8 nieces & nephews. Son-in-law to Ted & Montrease Bailey. Dedicated friend to many, no one was a stranger to him. Predeceased by his parents, Albert & Ann. Bob will be truly missed by his special friends; Lynne Johns Gallagher, Beverly Ann Benedetto, and Erin Day.
Bob served in the US Army during the 1970's.
No service is planned at Bob's request. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Russell Home for Atypical Children may be made.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.