Bob (to his family and friends) passed away March 31, 2019 at the age of 65. Originally from Rochester, NY made Orlando his home in 1992.
Bob was the beloved husband of Tedi Jane (Bailey), deeply loved by his brothers & sisters, Albert (Andrea), Grace Malatesta (Jim), Kurt (Joan), and Anna Ferens (Mike), devoted uncle to 10 nieces & nephews & great uncle to 8 nieces & nephews. Son-in-law to Ted & Montrease Bailey. Dedicated friend to many, no one was a stranger to him. Predeceased by his parents, Albert & Ann. Bob will be truly missed by his special friends; Lynne Johns Gallagher, Beverly Ann Benedetto, and Erin Day.
Bob served in the US Army during the 1970's.
No service is planned at Bob's request. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Russell Home for Atypical Children may be made.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2019