|
|
Robert Paul Armel, 74, passed away on February 7, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Bob was born on June 4, 1945 to David Armel and Bernice Avchin Armel in New York City and moved to Jacksonville, Florida when he was three weeks old. Bob graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and the University of Florida, where he met Anne Lobel, whom he married in 1967.
After college, Bob returned to Jacksonville to work at Davis Seat Covers, an auto upholstery and convertible top shop founded by his father, Dave, and eventually assumed ownership of the business. Bob was generous to employees and customers alike, and took pride in the quality of workmanship he provided. Bob was also quite sociable and enjoyed his daily interactions with his customers, vendors and employees.
Bob and Anne had two children, Moshe (Michael) and Rachel. The marriage ended in divorce. He later remarried and, although that marriage also ended, he gained a stepdaughter, Jami, who remained a part of the family.
Bob was active in the Jewish community, serving as president of the Florida State Association of B'nai B'rith, as president of the Jewish Men's Bowling League, and on the board at The Temple.
Family was always very important to Bob, and he always made a point to travel to family functions throughout the United States and Israel.
Bob was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Bernice and Herman Greenewalt; father and stepmother, David and Joyce Armel; and his brother, Chuck Armel.
Bob is survived by his son, Moshe Armel (Menuchah) of Kiryat Sefer, Israel, and his children, Rivka, Tzipporah (Chaim Yonah), Shraga Feivel, Hadassah, Bracha, Sora, and Yaakov Yosef; his stepdaughter, Jami Goldfarb Shapiro of San Marcos, California, and her children, Gillian, Ali and Adyson; his daughter, Rachel Gebaide (Rob) of Maitland, Florida, and her children, Jordan and Jonathan; his great-grandson Yonason; and his sister, Karen Armel (Pierce Lehmbeck) and brother, Bruce Armel (Jennifer), both of Jacksonville; many beloved cousins and friends; and his Boxer, Marley.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11th at Congregation Ahavath Chesed (The Temple), 8727 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, with Rabbi Robert Goodman as Officiant. The Committal service will follow at The Temple Cemetery (Temple Gate). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BBYO – North Florida Region, 800 Eighth Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001, bbyo.org, or another charity that is meaningful to you.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020