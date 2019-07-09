Robert (Bob) Philip Knopf, born on October 30, 1929, in Bronx, New York, to the late Margaret (nee Roche) and Robert Knopf, passed away at the age of 89 on July 7, 2019, in Mariemont, Ohio. Bob graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received his US Air Force commission in 1951. Bob served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1966. After 24 years of service, Bob retired from the USAF as a Colonel in 1975. Following his military service, Bob joined the Department of Energy, where he worked as an engineer for 20 years. Bob and his wife, Barbara, retired to Clermont, Florida, in 1998. Bob was the consummate leader, servant, and friend, serving as the Wellington Board president in the King's Ridge community, and participating in the community musicals, choral groups, and Dining Delights club.



Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, and his daughters, Katherine Knopf, Patricia (Matt) Stahl, Elizabeth (Ben) Criste, and Margaret Epperson, and 9 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Bob's name to the Air Force Aid Society. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 9 to July 11, 2019