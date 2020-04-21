Robert Samuel Hughes, loyal Boomer Sooner, 70 year member of Phi Delta Theta, proud Phillips 66 jobber and beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, passed from this life on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. Born to Arthur and Elsie Hughes on May 3, 1929 in Amarillo, Texas, Bobby grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Upon graduation from the University of Oklahoma in 1951, he spent time proudly serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon completion of service to his country, he started building his company, Floridan Oil. Over the span of 30 years, he built and operated 10 service stations and convenience stores throughout Orlando. One of Bobby's greatest loves in life was his beloved wife Norma. Together, they enjoyed traveling and living a life of love and joy in both Windermere, Florida and Wolf Laurel, North Carolina. Bobby was a member of the Windermere Rotary Club, The University Club, Phi Delta Theta Alumni Club, The Gathering of Men, The Committee of 100, The Old Timers Club, and a loyal friend to countless members of the Orlando community. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Norma, stepson Randy Jones, his brother John Hughes and sister Sara Horne and is survived by sister Anna Marie Sellers, daughter Elizabeth Preston-Hughes (Stephanie), stepdaughter Cherie Butler (David), granddaughter Katelyn McAllister, grandson Sam McAllister, two great granddaughters, friend Cindy Aagaard and many adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Bobby was supported in the final years of his life by a team of loving caregivers who became a second family to him. There will be no funeral services due to health concerns. Cremation services will be provided by A Community Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Edgewood Children's Ranch in Orlando, Florida.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020.