Robert Samuel Kennedy, Ph.D. of Winter Park, FL, age 83, died December 16, 2019. He was a loving husband to Susan Lanham Kennedy, and a pillar of strength to his children Kathryn Chambers, Robert Kennedy (Dawn), Richard Kennedy (Rose Wenner), Kristyne Kennedy, and step children Elizabeth Patrie (Don), Mary Chappell (Scott) and Heather Fox (Matt). He was adored by 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Born in Bronxville, NY, Dr. Kennedy's distinguished career included master's and doctorate degrees in psychology, 22 years of service in the U.S. Navy (CDR, Ret.), 30-year adjunct UCF professor, and numerous awards and professional recognitions. He was a dedicated scientist for over 60 years, a world-renowned pioneer and leading expert in the field of human factors, and tremendously respected by his peers. He was a mentor to so many, generous and lovable to all, and highly intelligent and witty. He will be remembered for his wisdom and guidance. Dr. Kennedy was truly a great man. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 2pm at Maitland Presbyterian Church. Family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7pm at Baldwin Fairchild Goldenrod Chapel. Please view and sign guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019