Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 AM
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
4950 S. Apopka Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL
Committal
Following Services
Highland Memorial Gardens
3329 East Semoran Blvd
Apopka, FL
Robert Scott Yeaple Notice
Robert "Bob" Scott Yeaple was born on May 13,1943 and peacefully passed to join his Savior on October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife Gabrielle and his four daughters Teri Bartus, Debbie Holt, Teresa Bell, Rachel Nielsen and his sister-in-law Barbara Jean Yeaple. Bob had a successful career in the automobile industry. Bob was active in his faith and church. During his life he served the Church of the Ascension in many leadership roles: Senior Warden, Jr. Warden and chair of the 2007 Building committee. Funeral services will be held at 4 PM, on October 19th at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension: burial to follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. For full obituary please visit

Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
