Robert Trueman Stetson New Smyrna Beach, FL. Robert (Bob) Trueman Stetson 72, passed away on March 28, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Melrose, MA, he was the son of the late Robert P Stetson and Helen Rose Stetson. He is survived by his Sister Barbara Ferreira and her husband Antone . There will be no calling hours, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Robert will be laid to rest with his parents at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham, Ma.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.