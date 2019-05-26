Robert (Bob) W. Janes, age 91, passed away on May 21, 2019 in Orlando, FL. Bob was born on November 26, 1927 in Ripley, NY to the late Wayne B. and Nellie M. (Carris) Janes.Bob was a graduate of Ripley Central School where he played on the Varsity Basketball & Football teams. Bob also proudly served his country in the United States Army and supported several Veterans organizations throughout his life. He enjoyed fruit and grape farming while in Ripley and retired as a Supervisor at the City of Orlando Motor Transport after 31 years of service.Bob always enjoyed lending a helping hand to anyone in need and readily shared his mechanical skills with all. He loved being with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.Besides his wife Lorraine (Smith) to whom he was married on January 21, 1950 for 69 years, Bob is survived by his two sisters Marion Paisley and Janet Mencer, his son, William Janes and daughter, Kathy Evans. Bob is further survived by his three grandchildren Robert, Jessica and William Janes.Interment will be held at North East Cemetery, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Bob's memory may be made to the VFW or Salvation Army. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 26, 2019