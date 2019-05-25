|
|
Robert W. Kilburn age 95, of Longwood, Florida, passed away May 22, 2019. He was born May 24, 1923 in Syracuse, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Annunciation Catholic Church 1020 Montgomery Rd., Altamonte Springs, Fl., 32714. Interment with military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave. Bushnell, Florida 33513. Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 25 to May 26, 2019