|
|
Robert W. Lochner, Jr., age 82, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bob is survived by his wife, Naomi; sister, Linda; sons, Bobby (Cheryl) and Jeff (Sandi); step-son, Alex (Christina); step-daughter Rene; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Sanlando Springs, 742 Sanlando Rd., Altamonte Springs, FL. 32714. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Robert W. Lochner, Jr. to Parkinson's research charities.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020