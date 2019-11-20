|
|
Robert W. Miller, 84, passed away on November 19, 2019, in Kissimmee, FL. Born June 30, 1935 to Helen and William Miller, "Bob" served in the U. S. Army, was retired from Verizon, was an active member of the ToHo Telephone Pioneers, and the Queensboro Masonic Lodge. "Bob" is survived by his loving family, daughters, Colette Saccoccio (Mitchell), Renee Mizia (John) and sons, William Miller (Jean) and Dennis Miller (Allison), his sister Constance Dietrich-Gorlo, 6 Grandchildren, many Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Services will be held at Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2000 13th Street St. Cloud, FL, 34769 on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A separate service and burial will be held in NY. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Salvation Army or St. Jude.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019