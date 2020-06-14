Robert "Butch" Welch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Butch joined his parents E.J. & Virginia Welch in heaven on June 12, 2020 after his humble battle with stage 4 cancer. Born May 24, 1952 in Nashville KS he was the oldest of 3, survived by his brother Randy and sister Gloria. Beloved father of Keith, Jessica and Jason. Proud grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle of 6 and great-uncle of 19. Butch was a Veteran having served in the Air Force with an Honorable Discharge. He was a prideful man who enjoyed the simplicity of life, content spending time with family, his dog Bear and fishing on a quiet lake. With his kids, brother and Dillon by his side, he was not alone at his passing. Butch will be dearly missed by his family, extended family and friends in Florida and in New York. With lots of love to him in heaven, his battle has now become his peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved