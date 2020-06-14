Butch joined his parents E.J. & Virginia Welch in heaven on June 12, 2020 after his humble battle with stage 4 cancer. Born May 24, 1952 in Nashville KS he was the oldest of 3, survived by his brother Randy and sister Gloria. Beloved father of Keith, Jessica and Jason. Proud grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle of 6 and great-uncle of 19. Butch was a Veteran having served in the Air Force with an Honorable Discharge. He was a prideful man who enjoyed the simplicity of life, content spending time with family, his dog Bear and fishing on a quiet lake. With his kids, brother and Dillon by his side, he was not alone at his passing. Butch will be dearly missed by his family, extended family and friends in Florida and in New York. With lots of love to him in heaven, his battle has now become his peace.



