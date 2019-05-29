Robert Wylie Carmichael , Lt. Col. USAF, Ret .died in Orange Park, FL on May 25 at the age of 76 after a brief illness. Upon completing Florida Southern College in 1966 he joined the USAF. His awards and citations include the Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with four Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars , Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars and the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award. After his retirement Bob founded Mail Management Services in Melbourne, FL until 2007.He was the son of Robert and June (Medlin) Carmichael. He is survived by his loving wife BJ Carmichael, daughter Jennifer Wagstaff (Rob), son Garrett Carmichael (Rosanna) and 2 granddaughters Reagan and Addison Wagstaff. His large, extended family includes siblings Marla Glover, Cathy Cady and Gary Carmichael (Floy), his much loved aunt, Sara Carmichael, and sisterly friend, Kathryn Hardage and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He loved his family, friends, and our country with all of his heart.Bob was a longstanding member of the Melbourne Rotary Club and current member of Sunset Rotary Club of Orange Park. His retirement years found him traveling the United States with BJ, where he never met a stranger. Diving in the Florida Keys, geocaching, and volunteering in our parks and refuges provided much joy in his life. A memorial service will be held at Brownlie- Maxwell Funeral Home in Melbourne, FL on Saturday, June 1st, at 3:00 P.M. The family requests that In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American or the . Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. www.brownliemaxwell.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 29, 2019