Roberta Ann Ray of Longwood, Florida was born on February 7, 1953. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she entered heaven's gates on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 67.
She was our rock, the centerpiece, and most important person in our family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Isaac and Roberta Jean Nicholson. She is survived by her loving husband William David Ray of 50 years, her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Cory Shea, her son, Brian Ray, her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Art Intagliata, her niece, Jennifer Intagliata, her nephew, Joseph Intagliata and his wife Sarah, and her two grandsons, Austin Shea, and Braden Ray.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Northland Church, 530 Dog Track Rd, Longwood, Florida. Pastor Kevin Urichko will officiate and she will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, 400 Woodlawn Rd, Gotha, Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020