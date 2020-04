Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robin's life story with friends and family

Share Robin's life story with friends and family

Robin Mayfield, 54 of Wilkes-Barre, PA and Orlando, FL, passed away April 17, 2020. Family or friends are asked to call The Luzerne County Coroner's Office at 570-825-1665



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store