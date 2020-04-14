89, passed away at home on April 12, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. Robina was predeceased by husband John and 2 brothers. She is survived by son John and daughters Judith and Janice (all of Florida), 3 sisters and a sister in law. She leaves behind her cherished companions: her dog, Jake, and her cats, Andy, Lucky, and Jasmine. Private service. Robina will be laid to rest with John in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.