Robina Brown Geroni
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
89, passed away at home on April 12, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. Robina was predeceased by husband John and 2 brothers. She is survived by son John and daughters Judith and Janice (all of Florida), 3 sisters and a sister in law. She leaves behind her cherished companions: her dog, Jake, and her cats, Andy, Lucky, and Jasmine. Private service. Robina will be laid to rest with John in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved