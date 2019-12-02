Home

Rodney Clinton Carr Jr.

Rodney Clinton Carr, Jr., age 78, of Sanford, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. Born in Daytona Beach to Rodney Clinton and Muriel Meade Carr; Rodney, Jr. was a lifelong area resident.

A stock person at Publix for over 25 years, everyone knew him in Sanford from his time at Publix. Rodney was a member of the Church at Heathrow, Sanford; and loved building model trains and weather monitoring. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his Aunt Bertha Tiffany, New Smyrna Beach; numerous loving cousins and his loving neighbors and Publix co-workers.

Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114, with Pastor Ward Hodges, The Church at Heathrow, officiating.

Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
