Rodney Clinton Carr, Jr., age 78, of Sanford, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. Born in Daytona Beach to Rodney Clinton and Muriel Meade Carr; Rodney, Jr. was a lifelong area resident.
A stock person at Publix for over 25 years, everyone knew him in Sanford from his time at Publix. Rodney was a member of the Church at Heathrow, Sanford; and loved building model trains and weather monitoring. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his Aunt Bertha Tiffany, New Smyrna Beach; numerous loving cousins and his loving neighbors and Publix co-workers.
Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114, with Pastor Ward Hodges, The Church at Heathrow, officiating.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019