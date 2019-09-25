|
|
Rod passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20th, after battling cancer. Born in Warrensburg, Missouri to Kara Fullerton Holcomb and Mark Daniel Holcomb, MD, he grew up in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father practiced medicine. Rod studied chemical engineering at Purdue University and received his Medical Degree from Tulane University School of Medicine specializing in pathology. The American College of Pathology certified him in four specialties. Rod practiced medicine at Florida Hospital/AdventHealth, serving as chairman of the Pathology department for over 30 years. He was part of the organ transplant team and a member of the International Transplantation Society. Rod was a world traveler having adventured to every continent on the globe. He hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania; slid down the backside of Mt. Fuji while serving as a Marine in Japan; and walked the Great Wall of China. He spent time with the tortoise in the Galapagos Islands; learned falconry in Scotland and dipped into the freezing waters of Antarctica, to name a few. Some of his favorite adventures were with his grandsons as Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 200. His hobbies were photography, playing piano, growing orchids, and golf. Rod is survived by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Carol Maguire Holcomb, his daughter, Jean Holcomb Roland, his grandsons, Tyler Roland and his wife Ashley Roland, Christopher Roland, and his son-in-law Mark Roland. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28th at St. James Cathedral Church, 215 North Orange Avenue at 10 o'clock. Rod asked that his tombstone state, "What a beautiful world I have had the privilege to live in." Memorial donations may be made to AdventHealth's Pediatric Bone Marrow Unit because Rod believed that all children deserve a long and healthy life. Follow this link to donate http://bit.ly/RHolcomb or call the AdventHealth Foundation at (407) 303-2784.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019