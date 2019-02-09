Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Rodney Harry Whitehurst


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Rodney Harry Whitehurst Notice
Rodney Harry Whitehurst, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Orlando. He was born August 15, 1940, in Norfolk, VA to Willie and Ida Mae. He retired from Lockheed Martin where he was employed for 35 years. Rodney enjoyed his retirement in his Newland, North Carolina home where he and DeeAnn resided for 6 months out of the year. He lived the remainder of the year in Orlando, FL. He developed many close friendships here and in North Carolina and he loved his family immensely. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and many friends and family rode alongside him in his day. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, DeeAnn Whitehurst; his sons, Brian and Jeff Whitehurst; his step daughter, Pamela Brown; his step son; Anthony Brown; and several grandchildren and many close friends.A viewing for friends and family is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11 at the Lankford Funeral Home and Crematory, 220 East New York Avenue, Deland, Florida, 32724 with service at 11 a.m. to follow.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
